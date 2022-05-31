Delhi court summons Shivakumar in money laundering case

Delhi court summons Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case

Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 16:48 ist
Congress leader D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader D K Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018 after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1.

The court gave the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.

Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.

The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.



Karnataka
D K Shivakumar
Congress
Money Laundering

