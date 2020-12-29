Dharme Gowda was upset over Council row: Brother

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda, whose body was found on the railway tracks at Gunasagara in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, was apparently upset over the recent incidents in the Council.

“My brother was saddened by the recent incidents in the Council. He told he felt insulted. I tried to console him for the past one week. I never expected him to take such a drastic step,” said MLC S L Bhoje Gowda, brother of Dharme Gowda.

“We had attended various programmes in the district on Monday. My brother was a sensitive person. I had even told him that if he was so distressed with the incident, he could tender his resignation and we could leave for Bengaluru on December 29. He has mentioned in the death note too that the incident in the Council had hurt him,” he said with tears in

his eyes.

MLA C T Ravi said that the police had recovered a death note written on his (Gowda’s) letterhead. “It made a mention of the incident at the Council. The note also mentions money in the bank and properties to be transferred to his son and daughter. He had also asked the family members for forgiveness.”

After the post-mortem at a hospital in Shivamogga, the body was kept for public homage on the premises of the government college at Sakharayapattana.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Govind Karjol, Ministers J C Madhuswamy, Kota Srinivas Poojary, former CMs Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy and others paid their respects to the departed soul.

Dharme Gowda is survived by his wife Mamatha, a daughter, and a son. The last rites were performed with state honours at his farm near Sarapanahalli.