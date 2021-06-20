Dhruvanarayan opposes Zameer's statement on Karnataka CM candidate

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan on Sunday said that it was not right on the part of Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan to project leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister repeatedly.

Speaking to reporters here Dhruvanarayan said, "The high command will decide the CM's candidate. It is not the time to discuss the matter. There is no faction in the Congress party and all are working together."

"The people of the state are in favour of the Congress party. Zameer should not issue such statements which will lead to confusion," he said.