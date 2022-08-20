Did not express regret over Veerashiva-Lingayat issue: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he did not express regret over Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue with Rambhapuri Peeth seer Prasanna Veera Someshwara Swami.
Siddaramaiah expressed regret over Veerashiava-Lingayat issue: Seer
Siddaramaiah was responding to a query about a statement that the Swami had made claiming Siddaramaiah had confided in him that the push for according a separate religion status for Lingayat when he was in power was a mistake and that he regretted it.
Siddaramaiah said: "I just explained to him what happened while according a separate religion status for Lingayat," he said.
