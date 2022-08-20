Did not express regret over Veerashiva-Lingayat issue: Siddaramaiah

Did not express regret over Veerashiva-Lingayat: Siddu

Siddu was responding to a query about a statement claiming that he had confided in him that the push for according a separate religion status was a mistake

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith
  • Aug 20 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 15:35 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he did not express regret over Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue with Rambhapuri Peeth seer Prasanna Veera Someshwara Swami.

Read | Siddaramaiah expressed regret over Veerashiava-Lingayat issue: Seer

Siddaramaiah was responding to a query about a statement that the Swami had made claiming Siddaramaiah had confided in him that the push for according a separate religion status for Lingayat when he was in power was a mistake and that he regretted it.

Siddaramaiah said: "I just explained to him what happened while according a separate religion status for Lingayat," he said.

