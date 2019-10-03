Didn't commit any crime: DK Suresh before ED appearance

Congress MP D K Suresh on Thursday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigations into allegations of money laundering against his brother and senior party leader DK Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, who was arrested on September 3, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is presently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

The ED had earlier told a court hearing Shivakumar's bail application that Suresh owned 27 properties and it needed to be probed.

Before entering to the ED office, Suresh told reporters that he has not committed any crime and he will reply to all questions asked by the investigating officer.

Earlier, Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya was also questioned by the ED as well as his close aide and Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar in the case.