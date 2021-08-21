District in-charge ministers will be announced soon: Basavaraj Bommai

, dhns: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Minister for Environment, Ecology and Tourism Anand Singh is in constant touch with him and there is no disgruntlement among any of the ministers and MLAs.

Speaking to media persons at his house in Hubballi on Saturday, he said Anand Singh’s disgruntlement theory is a media creation and the minister had informed him (CM) about the reason for missing the cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru on Friday.

Replying to a question on appointing of district in-charge ministers, the chief minister said so far no decision has been taken in this regard. “Obviously, there are a few ministers who want to become district in-charge ministers for a few districts. The party has not discussed this issue. Soon, we will announce it,” he said in response to a question on two ministers (Anand Singh and Sriramulu) openly expressing their desire to be made district in-charge minister of Ballari.

Bommai also informed the media persons that he would seek information from the revenue minister regarding the glitches in the Kaverionline portal that is delaying in registration of property and other issues.

The chief minister is in Hubballi to attend the wedding of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi’s nephew.