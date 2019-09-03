DK Shivakumar appears before ED for fourth time

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for the fourth time in last five days in connection with investigations into a money laundering case.

He reached the ED office at 11.30 am.

The former minister was first questioned for five hours on Friday and then for more than nine hours each on Saturday and Monday.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department.

On Tuesday, before Shivakumar left for the Enforcement Directorate office at Khan Market, his family priest Kabbale Gowda handed over Kabbalamma temple "Prasada" to him, wishing him best. Kabbalamma temple in Kanakapura is Shivakumar's family temple.

Separately, Senior Congress leader and former Minister H K Patil attacked the BJP for targetting Opposition parties' leaders.

The BJP should not misuse enforcement agencies to target opposition parties' leaders, he told reporters.

Patil was in Delhi to meet the party top brass. Patil is one of the aspirants for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress president post. With the buzz that the Congress may change the existing presidents of all state units, Patil is trying for the post.