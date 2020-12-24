DK Shivakumar terms Karnataka night curfew 'illogical', urges govt to withdraw it

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar demanded on Thursday that the night curfew should be withdrawn, calling it an “illogical” move.

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government will impose a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting Thursday night. The night curfew will end at 5 am on January 2. The government cited the new Covid-19 strain as the reason for the decision.

“The government is not acting according to the voice or directions of health institutions. They should revoke this decision. They have succumbed to some circumstances. This curfew doesn’t have any meaning,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“From morning to evening, any number of people can join together. We’ve had elections, the Assembly session and thousands of people coming together in markets. A midnight curfew means there’s some ulterior motive,” he said, adding that the night curfew was imposed to “trouble one section of society.”