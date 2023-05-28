DKS assures to fill vacant posts soon

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured on Sunday that the state government considers the employment problem a top priority and will take the necessary measures to address it. His remarks came following a meeting with approximately 1,500 job aspirants who had gathered at his private residence in Sadashivanagar.
The aspirants appealed to him to expedite the recruitment process for Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Shivakumar emphasized that the government is committed to fulfilling its promise of filling all vacant posts and resolving the employment issue. He acknowledged that the process may take time but assured the aspirants that it will be done.
Also Read | BJP slams D K Shivakumar over ‘saffronisation’ remark on police
"We have made a commitment to the public that we will fill all vacant positions as it is our responsibility. It is our government's top priority to address the employment problem and ensure suitable opportunities for eligible individuals. We will commence the necessary steps to address the vacancies. While I cannot guarantee immediate results within one or two days, rest assured that we are dedicated to achieving this goal," he said.
