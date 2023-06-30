DKS refutes 'transfer mafia' allegations

DKS refutes 'transfer mafia' allegations

Earlier, H D Kumaraswamy had alleged that the 'transfer mafia' was operating from the Chief Minister’s Office and that four to five persons were posted for one single post.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 22:41 ist
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Congress government was not indulging in "transfer mafia" politics and that if there was any such thing,course correction would take place.

Reacting to former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s allegation, Shivakumar said, “Maybe in some cases, two to three persons were posted for the same office by mistake. That might be due to pressure or recommendations. We will set right the issue.”

Also Read | D K Shivakumar denies making statement on Siddaramaiah

“I have not made any transfers in my departments. I have told my officers to streamline the system,” he said, adding, “We will fix any mistakes going forward.”

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had alleged that the "transfer mafia" was operating from the Chief Minister’s Office and that four to five persons were posted for one single post. He also alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was involved in the transfers and postings, instead of devoting his time to the state's administration.

Shivakumar also backed former minister and BJP leader M P Renukacharya’s claim that the top BJP leadership had told the state leaders to mobilise people for the prime minister’s programme.

“There is nothing new in Renukacharya’s allegation. This is the practice the BJP has been adopting from the beginning,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
D K Shivakumar
Congress
H D Kumaraswamy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

 