DKS refutes 'transfer mafia' allegations

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Congress government was not indulging in "transfer mafia" politics and that if there was any such thing,course correction would take place.

Reacting to former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s allegation, Shivakumar said, “Maybe in some cases, two to three persons were posted for the same office by mistake. That might be due to pressure or recommendations. We will set right the issue.”

“I have not made any transfers in my departments. I have told my officers to streamline the system,” he said, adding, “We will fix any mistakes going forward.”

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had alleged that the "transfer mafia" was operating from the Chief Minister’s Office and that four to five persons were posted for one single post. He also alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was involved in the transfers and postings, instead of devoting his time to the state's administration.

Shivakumar also backed former minister and BJP leader M P Renukacharya’s claim that the top BJP leadership had told the state leaders to mobilise people for the prime minister’s programme.

“There is nothing new in Renukacharya’s allegation. This is the practice the BJP has been adopting from the beginning,” he said.