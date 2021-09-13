Ex-CM B S Yediyurappa now back-bencher in Assembly

Ex-CM B S Yediyurappa now back-bencher in Assembly

"With utmost happiness, I will function as an ordinary BJP MLA," Yediyurappa said

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 13 2021, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 19:02 ist
Ex-CM B S Yediyurappa now back-bencher in Assembly. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar occupied the last row of the treasury benches when the Legislative Assembly session started Monday. 

Yediyurappa, who is attending his first session after resigning as CM, told reporters that he had requested the seat in the last row.

"I requested the Speaker to allot me a seat next to the Chief Whip. He agreed to it. I will sit there and participate in the proceedings," Yediyurappa told reporters.

Shettar, who was also a minister in the previous Yediyurappa Cabinet, was seen sitting to Yediyurappa's right during the first day of the session.

"With utmost happiness, I will function as an ordinary BJP MLA," Yediyurappa said.

"It's not that I want to work only as the CM. As a legislator sitting in the back benches, I will appreciate the government's good work," he said, adding that he would extend all cooperation to the Bommai administration.

His proposed state tour will be taken up after the monsoon session concludes, he said, adding that BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other ministers would participate. 

"We will do everything to ensure that (Leader of the Opposition) Siddaramaiah remains in the opposition, if he wins the next election, that is," he said, adding that his resolve was to bring the BJP back to power. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 