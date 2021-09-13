Ex-CM B S Yediyurappa now back-bencher in Assembly

Former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar occupied the last row of the treasury benches when the Legislative Assembly session started Monday.

Yediyurappa, who is attending his first session after resigning as CM, told reporters that he had requested the seat in the last row.

"I requested the Speaker to allot me a seat next to the Chief Whip. He agreed to it. I will sit there and participate in the proceedings," Yediyurappa told reporters.

Shettar, who was also a minister in the previous Yediyurappa Cabinet, was seen sitting to Yediyurappa's right during the first day of the session.

"With utmost happiness, I will function as an ordinary BJP MLA," Yediyurappa said.

"It's not that I want to work only as the CM. As a legislator sitting in the back benches, I will appreciate the government's good work," he said, adding that he would extend all cooperation to the Bommai administration.

His proposed state tour will be taken up after the monsoon session concludes, he said, adding that BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other ministers would participate.

"We will do everything to ensure that (Leader of the Opposition) Siddaramaiah remains in the opposition, if he wins the next election, that is," he said, adding that his resolve was to bring the BJP back to power.

