Gowda’s daughter forced KR Pet MLA’s hand

Rumours have started doing rounds that KR Pet MLA K C Narayanagowda tendered resignation due to the alleged harassment by one of the daughters of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and not because of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy or PWD Minister H D Revanna.

According to Narayanagowda’s supporters, the MLA had shared his anguish with them. “He (Narayanagowda) had said that one of the daughters of Deve Gowda was harassing him by interfering in development activities of KR Pet Assembly segment.

The MLA’s supporters said, “Narayanagowda had said that Deve Gowda’s daughter was neglecting and ill-treating him. She used to harass me in front of Zilla Panchayat members, who too harassed me. While ZP members were allowed to sit along with her on the dining table, I was made to sit on the floor.”

Though Narayanagowda had brought the matter to the notice of Kumaraswamy, the chief minister failed to resolve the matter, the supporters said.

Narayanagowda was also upset as his constituency was neglected by the chief minister in allocating funds. Though the government sanctioned Rs 800 crore to the district, KR Pet segment received only Rs 2 crore, Narayanagowda had told his supporters.