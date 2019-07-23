HDK meets Governor Vajubhai Vala, submits resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday evening met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted his resignation after losing the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly. The governor has accepted Kumaraswamy's resignation and has asked him to continue as caretaker CM till alternative arrangements are made.

The almost three-week-long high political drama in the state came to an end, as the Congress-JDS government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly on Tuesday, and collapsed.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, with the cards stacked against him, faced the motion of confidence moved by him last Thursday, after winding up the debate for four days. Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced that 99 MLAs had voted in favour of the motion and 105 against it and the motion had been defeated.

The Congress-JDS government had defied the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Kumaraswamy to demonstrate his majority on Friday itself. The 14-month-old coalition government came to the brink of collapse when resignations had set off the political turmoil in Karnataka.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE: HDK loses Trust Vote, Congress-JDS govt falls

