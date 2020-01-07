High command will decide, says Kharge on RS entry

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, said it was up to the party high command to decide whether or not he should enter the Rajya Sabha.

He was responding to speculations that the Congress had plans to get him elected to the Rajya Sabha. Kharge lost the Lok Sabha polls last year.

“The Congress is in the hands of the high command. It depends on what they decide,” Kharge said.

“I’ve never asked for anything and I’ve always been a disciplined soldier of the party.” There is speculation that the JD(S), too, is keen on getting H D Deve Gowda to enter Rajya Sabha.

JNU violence

Kharge, meanwhile, hit out at the Modi administration for creating confusion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

On the JNU violence, Kharge said, “The ABVP workers have indulged in terrorism. If the Delhi police don’t take action, then it’ll mean that they supported the violence.”