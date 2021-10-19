I have nothing to learn from RSS 'Shakha': Kumaraswamy

I have nothing to learn from RSS 'Shakha', says Kumaraswamy

He had also said the BJP governments at both the Centre and in Karnataka were functioning on the directions of the RSS

PTI
PTI, Vijayapura (Karnataka),
  • Oct 19 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 21:03 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he has nothing to learn from RSS 'Shakha' as he alleged that people who were trained there have indulged in watching "blue film" at the legislative Assembly, when the session was on.

The former Chief Minister was responding to state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's recent invitation to him to come to RSS Shakha and learn about the activities of the Sangh.

"...I don't want their (RSS) companionship. Haven't we seen what was taught in RSS Shakha? How to behave in the Vidhana Soudha....watching blue film while the assembly session is on. Isn't such a thing taught to them (BJP) at RSS Shakha? Do I have to go there (to RSS shakha) to learn this?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the bypoll campaign, he said, "I don't want their Shakha. Whatever I have learnt from the Shakha here, the Shakha of the poor is enough. I have nothing to learn from theirs (RSS Shakha)."

Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi a drug addict and peddler': Nalin Kateel stokes controversy; Congress demands apology

Kumaraswamy was referring to an incident in 2012, when the then three ministers were caught on camera allegedly watching porn clipping on mobile phones in the state assembly during its proceedings, causing an embarrassment to the then BJP government.

The three ministers had resigned following the incident. Recently, referring to a book, Kumaraswamy had said that the RSS, as part of its "hidden agenda", has created a team of bureaucrats in this country, who are now placed at various institutions.

He had also said the BJP governments at both the Centre and in Karnataka were functioning on the directions of the RSS, and PM Narendra Modi was its "puppet".

Following this, Kateel had invited him to come to RSS Shakha and learn about the Sangh's activities. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics
H D Kumaraswamy
JD(S)
RSS
BJP
Nalin Kumar Kateel

Related videos

What's Brewing

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades

Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

 