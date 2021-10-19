I have nothing to learn from RSS 'Shakha', says Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he has nothing to learn from RSS 'Shakha' as he alleged that people who were trained there have indulged in watching "blue film" at the legislative Assembly, when the session was on.

The former Chief Minister was responding to state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's recent invitation to him to come to RSS Shakha and learn about the activities of the Sangh.

"...I don't want their (RSS) companionship. Haven't we seen what was taught in RSS Shakha? How to behave in the Vidhana Soudha....watching blue film while the assembly session is on. Isn't such a thing taught to them (BJP) at RSS Shakha? Do I have to go there (to RSS shakha) to learn this?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the bypoll campaign, he said, "I don't want their Shakha. Whatever I have learnt from the Shakha here, the Shakha of the poor is enough. I have nothing to learn from theirs (RSS Shakha)."

Kumaraswamy was referring to an incident in 2012, when the then three ministers were caught on camera allegedly watching porn clipping on mobile phones in the state assembly during its proceedings, causing an embarrassment to the then BJP government.

The three ministers had resigned following the incident. Recently, referring to a book, Kumaraswamy had said that the RSS, as part of its "hidden agenda", has created a team of bureaucrats in this country, who are now placed at various institutions.

He had also said the BJP governments at both the Centre and in Karnataka were functioning on the directions of the RSS, and PM Narendra Modi was its "puppet".

Following this, Kateel had invited him to come to RSS Shakha and learn about the Sangh's activities.

