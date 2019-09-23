I know their drama, HDK says of Congress

War of words continued between coalition partners-turned-rivals the JD(S) and the Congress on Monday, ahead of the October 21 bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy hit out at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, who recently said the people of Mandya were “swabhimani” because they chose not to sell themselves for money. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil lost to BJP-backed Independent

Sumalatha.

“Mandya is on the verge of burning as sugarcane farmers are suffering. Where are they now who speak of Swabhimana? Congress leaders who joined hands with the BJP (in the Mandya Lok Sabha poll)...aren’t they ashamed? That why, they don’t want to go with any companion. We will contest independently,” Kumaraswamy said.

He also hit out at former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, who referred to Siddaramaiah’s defeat in the Chamundeshwari constituency last year as “the sting of known birds.” To this, Kumaraswamy said: “Whose sting was it that caused the defeat (of Congress’

K H Muniyappa) in Kolar? I know of all this drama.”

The regional party has started preparations for the October 21 bypolls, Kumaraswamy said.

“The party, over the last one month, has held several meetings with party leaders and office-bearers to assess the ground reality. In two days, the process of selecting candidates for the 15 seats will be done,” Kumaraswamy

said.