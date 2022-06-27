I want to be unified Karnataka's CM: Umesh Katti

I want to be unified Karnataka's CM: Umesh Katti

Katti told media persons after dedicating the Saalumarada Timmakka Tree Park at Polakapalli in the taluk that the number of states will increase in the country after 2024

DHNS
DHNS, Chincholi (Kalaburagi dist),
  • Jun 27 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 22:26 ist
Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Umesh Katti. Credit: DH File Photo

“I won nine times as an MLA. Naturally, I want to be the chief minister of unified Karnataka. If my children wish, let them become the chief minister of North Karnataka in the future," Forest and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti said on Monday.

He told media persons after dedicating the Saalumarada Timmakka Tree Park at Polakapalli in the taluk that the number of states will increase in the country after 2024. "Uttar Pradesh will be split into four, Maharashtra three and Karnataka will be divided into two states," he said.

He said he is committed to the statement made earlier on carving out a separate North Karnataka state but he will become the chief minister of unified Karnataka. Steps will be taken to shift Sheribhikanahlli village, located at Konchavarami wildlife sanctuary, in the next six months, the minister stated.

Assuring that a forest college will be sanctioned to Chincholi, Katti said the forest department will accord priority to set up a jungle lodge and four cottages at the cost of Rs two crore here. The foundation stone will be laid next month, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
umesh katti

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 