I want to be unified Karnataka's CM: Umesh Katti

“I won nine times as an MLA. Naturally, I want to be the chief minister of unified Karnataka. If my children wish, let them become the chief minister of North Karnataka in the future," Forest and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti said on Monday.

He told media persons after dedicating the Saalumarada Timmakka Tree Park at Polakapalli in the taluk that the number of states will increase in the country after 2024. "Uttar Pradesh will be split into four, Maharashtra three and Karnataka will be divided into two states," he said.

He said he is committed to the statement made earlier on carving out a separate North Karnataka state but he will become the chief minister of unified Karnataka. Steps will be taken to shift Sheribhikanahlli village, located at Konchavarami wildlife sanctuary, in the next six months, the minister stated.

Assuring that a forest college will be sanctioned to Chincholi, Katti said the forest department will accord priority to set up a jungle lodge and four cottages at the cost of Rs two crore here. The foundation stone will be laid next month, he said.