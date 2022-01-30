Ibrahim demands Tanveer Sait as leader of Opposition

Congress MLC C M Ibrahim on Sunday challenged the party top brass to replace Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar as leader of the Opposition and KPCC president with Tanveer Sait and U T Khader.

Sait and Khader, both senior Muslim leaders in the Congress, represent Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru district and Mangalore Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada district respectively.

“I had predicted that minorities would get respect in the party once I quit. Khader has been appointed as the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Assembly. Let the top brass replace Siddaramaith with Sait and Shivakumar with Khader,” he told reporters here.

He added, "The minorities in the party are suddenly getting positions after I quit. The Congress leaders are misleading the public.”

“Siddaramaiah claims that he made me an MLC. I will resign tomorrow itself. Let him resign as an MLA and contest the election. Let us see who wins. Shivakumar promised to fix everything in six months, but nothing happened,” he expressed displeasure.

“I will join hands with S R Patil and launch the Alinga (Alpa Sankhyata-Lingayat) movement to organise minorities in Lingayats in north Karnataka and Vokkaligas in old Mysore region,” he said.

Reiterating that he would not return to the Congress, Ibrahim on his next move said, "Prashanth Kishore and Akhilesh Yadav are approaching me. I won’t follow Owaisi’s type of caste politics.”

On his meeting with Ibrahim, Patil said, "I met him voluntarily asking him to stay in the Congress.”

