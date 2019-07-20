IMA scam: ED to bring Mansoor Khan to Bengaluru today

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday got transit remand of the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who fled to Dubai after cheating nearly 40,000 investors. He will be produced before a special PMLA court in Bengaluru where the ED will seek custodial remand, according to ANI.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the multi-crore investment scam involving the company, had traced Khan to Dubai through its sources and persuaded him to come back to India and surrender before the law. In a covert operation, the SIT flew to Dubai in the first week of July. They traced Khan’s hideout to Dubai and approached him, leaving him shocked. SIT convinced him to return to India.

Khan landed in New Delhi at 1.55 am on Friday, carrying an emergency certificate. The EC is a one-way travel document which an Indian citizen can use to enter India during an emergency. Khan carried the EC as his passport was suspended days after he fled India on June 8 and his company wound up.

Since a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by both the SIT and the Enforcement Directorate’s Bengaluru zonal office, the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) sent a fax to the Bengaluru police, notifying his arrival. The LOC had asked for detaining and handing Khan over to the Bengaluru police for investigation over a cheating case registered at the Commercial Street police station.