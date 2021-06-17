It's impossible to change Karnataka CM: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that it was impossible to replace B S Yediyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister and he would complete his remaining tenure.

Jarkiholi told reporters in Gokak on Thursday that BJP would contest the coming assembly elections under leadership of Yediyurappa. "We have joined BJP by keeping belief in Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Jarkiholi said.

Responding to dissatisfaction raised against Yediyurappa by few MLAs, he said, all MLAs from BJP were family. "They want Yediyurappa to talk with all of them. Opposition parties were jobless, hence have been interpreting it their own way," he said.

"We will see new Yediyurappa after June 18, who will traverse across the state and work," he expressed.

"Minister C P Yogeshwar is still my friend and if he has any misunderstanding, he should talk to Yediyurappa," Jarkiholi said.