It's impossible to change K'taka CM: Ramesh Jarkiholi

It's impossible to change Karnataka CM: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Jarkiholi said BJP would contest the coming assembly elections under leadership of Yediyurappa

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 17 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 14:31 ist
Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: DH file photo

Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that it was impossible to replace B S Yediyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister and he would complete his remaining tenure.

Jarkiholi told reporters in Gokak on Thursday that BJP would contest the coming assembly elections under leadership of Yediyurappa. "We have joined BJP by keeping belief in Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Jarkiholi said.

Read | K S Eshwarappa refuses to comment on Karnataka CM change issue

Responding to dissatisfaction raised against Yediyurappa by few MLAs, he said, all MLAs from BJP were family. "They want Yediyurappa to talk with all of them. Opposition parties were jobless, hence have been interpreting it their own way," he said.

"We will see new Yediyurappa after June 18, who will traverse across the state and work," he expressed.

"Minister C P Yogeshwar is still my friend and if he has any misunderstanding, he should talk to Yediyurappa," Jarkiholi said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramesh Jarkiholi
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 