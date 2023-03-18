JD(S) calls off Deve Gowda's roadshow

Keeping the health and well-being of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in view, the JD(S) has decided to call off the massive roadshow scheduled to be held on March 26.

Earlier, the party had announced that Gowda would lead the 100-plus Km roadshow from Kumbalagod in Bengaluru to Mysore by sitting in an open vehicle. However, in the meeting of senior leaders held on Saturday, it was decided not to involve Gowda. This was a plan JD(S) had made to counter the recent rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mandya, a Vokkaliga heartland.

“It was discussed in the meeting and some leaders were of the opinion that the party supremo’s health is important. Even the doctors have advised the same. Considering it, we have decided to put off the plan,” a senior party leader said.

“We are expecting 10 lakh people to take part in the event which will be held in Mysuru. Most of the JD(S) supporters and party workers from the Old Mysuru region will take part in the programme,” the leader said. Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that he has completed the Pancha Rathna Yatre at 85 assembly constituencies and its success meet will be held in Mysuru on March 26.

On Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s uncertainty about contesting from Kolar, Kumaraswamy said: “I will not talk lightly about Siddaramaiah. But the leaders of a national party should not have created a situation in public to discuss a former chief minister.” He said JD(S) is confident of winning Kolar even if Siddaramaiah contests.