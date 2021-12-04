JD(S) doors closed for GTD, says H D Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said the party workers have expelled Devegowda from the party

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 04 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 00:21 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy campaigns for party candidate for Legislative Council elections from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency C N Manjegowda in Mysuru. JD(S) leaders SBM Manju, Beeri Hundi Basavanna, MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, C N Manjegowda, MLA Ashwin Kumar are seen. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday made it clear that the doors of JD(S) are permanently closed for MLA G T Devegowda, who is staying away from the party activities since 2018.

Also read: Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy to take final call on alliance for legislative council polls, says Bommai

Without taking any names, he said, “Devegowda performed ‘Kalyanotsava’ at a temple for the welfare of someone and to make him chief minister.” 

A few days ago, the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah and district in-charge minister had attended the event. “JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, myself and my son Nikhil had made several attempts to convince Devegowda and now it is a closed chapter,” he said.  

