JD(S) doors closed for GTD, says H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday made it clear that the doors of JD(S) are permanently closed for MLA G T Devegowda, who is staying away from the party activities since 2018.

Kumaraswamy said the party workers have expelled Devegowda from the party.

Also read: Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy to take final call on alliance for legislative council polls, says Bommai

Without taking any names, he said, “Devegowda performed ‘Kalyanotsava’ at a temple for the welfare of someone and to make him chief minister.”

A few days ago, the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah and district in-charge minister had attended the event. “JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, myself and my son Nikhil had made several attempts to convince Devegowda and now it is a closed chapter,” he said.

Check out latest videos from DH: