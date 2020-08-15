JD(S) leaders launch protest against Land amendment Act

Opposing amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, APMC and Labour Acts, the JD(S), led by party supremo H D Deve Gowda, launched a protest in Hassan on Friday.

All the party MLAs, leaders and workers gathered near the Hemavathy statue in the city, and took out a peaceful march till the Deputy Commissioner’s office and staged a protest. Speaking on the occasion, Deve Gowda said, “The protest, which has been launched in Hassan, will be held across the state. We will not sit quietly hereafter. The experts have been advising not to venture out due to the fear of spread of Coronavirus. Who knows when the death will come? We will not allow to loot the lands of the farmers. I will respond to their problems and stage a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha. Let them arrest me,” he challenged.

The party state president H K Kumaraswamy, MLAs A T Ramaswamy, K S Lingesh, H D Revanna, C N Balakrishna, K M Shivalingegowda and MP Prajwal Revanna addressed the party workers, braving the rains.

Memorandum presented

Later, a delegation led by Deve Gowda, presented a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Governor through Deputy Commissioner R Girish, demanding to withdraw the amendments which will affect the farming and labour sectors.