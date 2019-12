MLC Basavaraj Horatti said on Saturday that BJP may not engage in Operation Kamala if it wins at least seven or eight seats. “They will seek the support of JD(S) if Operation Kamala is not launched. Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy have already said that Yediyurapa government will not fall. They can’t do magic. Instead, they may support the government.” He said that none of the three major political parties would prefer elections in state.