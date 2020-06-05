JD(S) MLAs push for HD Deve Gowda to contest Rajya Sabha polls

JD(S) legislators are keen on pushing for the candidature of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

In the JD(S) legislature party meeting on Friday, legislators are said to have unanimously pushed for his candidature, while also passing a resolution in this regard, with a belief that a seasoned politician like Deve Gowda would do justice to Rajya Sabha seat.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, party's state president HK Kumaraswamy said the legislators were of the opinion that the party supremo would be the right candidate for the position. "There is crisis brewing at state, national and international levels. At such a time, a person like Deve Gowda, who has his pulse on ground level issues is the right candidate for the position. This was the opinion of all the leaders."

A few other legislators told DH that the reason they were pushing for his candidature also stemmed out of resentment that Karnataka was being sidelined by the BJP national leadership. The party members were of the opinion that a strong voice from the state was needed in New Delhi.

However, JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy clarified that his father had not yet given his consent. "In the current situation, the Congress party is in a position to win one seat while the BJP can win two seats. Neither the Congress nor the BJP is in a position to win more than this number. There is still time to decide on the candidature. There's no hurry," Kumaraswamy said.

The last date for candidates to file nominations is June 9 and elections will be held on June 19.

The biennial elections will be held as the term of four incumbents - D Kupendra Reddy (JDS), Prabhakar Kore (BJP), MV Rajeev Gowda and BK Hariprasad (both Congress) will end June 25.

Sources said Deve Gowda had earlier expressed some reservations considering the age factor. The party supremo recently celebrated his 87th birthday. If Deve Gowda agrees to contest and wins, it will be his second stint in Rajya Sabha after his first in 1996-98.