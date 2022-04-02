Kagodu to face next assembly polls from Sagar: KPCC Secy

KPCC Secretary Rajanandini Kagodu stated that veteran leader and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa is likely to ace the next assembly polls from Sagar.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Rajanandini, who is also daughter of Kagodu Thimmapap said, her father is determined to serve people. So she would ask the party high command to consider him for the assembly polls slated to be held next year.

She also said the foundation named after him has been established. It would conduct blood donation, health check up camps and other social welfare activities in rural areas of the constituency.

A documentary on achievements of Kagodu Thimmappa is also being produced under the direction of Sirigandha Srinivas Murthy in three languages-Kannada, Hindi and English.



