Karnataka CM Yediyurappa campaigns despite being unwell

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, despite suffering with fever and exhaustion, campaigned for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency BJP candidate Mangala Angadi by taking medicines on Wednesday.

He took more than an hour rest at the private hotel and after availing treatment and medical opinion, campaigned at Mudalagi and Gokak.

Yediyurappa was examined by doctors from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences ad KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital in the afternoon hours and had advised him rest for sometime. Then he did not have fever, said, District Health Officer Dr S V Munyal.

After his return from Gokak in the night, Yediyurappa’s health was checked by doctors. Equipment required for tests had been kept ready prior to his arrival.