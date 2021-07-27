Minorities’ conference in Sept, says C M Ibrahim

Ibrahim predicted a major change in the state’s political climate after September

  Jul 27 2021
Congress MLC CM Ibrahim on Tuesday announced initiatives to mobilise minority communities through two conferences in September and November, hinting at the formation of a new regional political coalition.

Speaking to reporters after meeting caretaker chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Ibrahim predicted a major change in the state’s political climate after September.

“In September, a minorities’ conference will be held. About a lakh people expected to attend the convention. In November, an Ira Peera conference will be held. All leaders will be invited to discuss the injustice being done to the state,” Ibrahim said. “On August 8, a meeting of some important minority leaders will be held,” he added.

