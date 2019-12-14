More leaders call on ailing Siddaramaiah

More and more BJP leaders visited Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday at a city hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

Health Minister B Sriramulu, former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLAs ST Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj, disqualified MLAs H Vishwanath and Munirathna visited him. Earlier, CM B S Yediyurappa and RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa met Siddaramaiah. Notably, many senior Congress leaders have not yet paid Siddaramaiah a visit, which is seen as the fallout of the feud within the party.