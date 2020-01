Mysuru Bar association members demand Siddaramaiah to withdraw his statement

Mysuru Bar Association members on Thursday demanded former chief minister Siddaramaiah to withdraw his statements against advocates not taking up a sedition case.

The members, led by Mysuru Bar Association president Anand Kumar, staged a protest and demanded Siddaramaiah to withdraw his statements. Siddaramaiah had condemned Bar Association members for passing a resolution prohibiting the members from defending B Nalini, who displayed ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest recently.