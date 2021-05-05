Need vaccine for Tejasvi Surya’s communalism: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday strongly objected BJP’s Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya listing out 17 Muslim names, linking them with the alleged bed-blocking scam in Bengaluru's south municipal zone.

The Congress released the full list of employees working in the BBMP South zone war room handling distress calls for Covid-19.

Read | D K Shivakumar congratulates Tejasvi Surya on ‘bed scam’ expose

“There are 205 employees working in the BBMP south zone war room. But Tejasvi Surya chose to name 17 names of Muslims. This is a third-class, third-rated, gutter-class mentality,” Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain told reporters.

“These 205 people were outsourced by Crystal Infosystems & Services, which was recommended by a BJP minister. Is Tejasvi Surya blind? Of all the 205 people, he specifically 17 Muslims. Does he have any shame? Earlier, too, Tejasvi has shown this mindset with his ‘puncture-wallah’ comment, targeting ladies of a particular country saying they can’t get an orgasm and during the Tableeghi Jamaat issue he made several communal tweets,” Hussain said.

Karnataka BJP MP @Tejasvi_Surya & BJP MLAs Plz stop playing communal politics just to hide your govt failures.

He is objecting the appointment of muslim healthcare workers for Covid Duty.

He says are they recruited for corporation or for madrasa. pic.twitter.com/3O4QM6o0cM — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) May 4, 2021

A video clip of Surya reading out the 17 Muslim names and MLAs Satish Reddy and Ravi Subramanya making “communal” comments have gone viral.

The Congress leader sought to know on what basis Surya named the 17 people. “Who is Tejasvi Surya? Is he an investigating officer? Who gave a clean chit to the other 188 people working in the war room? We need a vaccine not only for Covid-19, but also for the communalism in Tejasvi Surya,” he said, daring the BJP MP to also speak against the ‘failures’ of the B S Yediyurappa administration.

Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa charged that three of the four BJP leaders who went public with their allegations on the bed-blocking scam belonged to one particular caste (Brahmins). “Tejasvi Surya himself runs a trust, which has been giving beds to people of their choice and is engaged in blackmailing. Can beds be given to people of only one caste?,” he asked.