No discussion held on Cabinet expansion: B S Yediyurappa

Putting at rest the rumours of cabinet expansion, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that no discussion on Cabinet expansion has been held.

Speaking to media persons here, he stated that he has not thought in this regard, and added that he will inform if the matter of Cabinet expansion comes up for discussion.

On the verbal duel between former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, Yediyurappa said there is no need to engage in mudslinging like this.

"Everyone should learn to live like brothers. All should be united for the development of Mandya district," he advised.