Nobody is facing problem with price rise: Karnataka minister KC Narayana Gowda

Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda on Friday claimed that there was “no real problem” citizens faced with rising fuel and cooking gas cylinder prices.

“Everybody knows why the prices are rising. But, there’s politics taking place on this. Real gas users aren’t on the streets. Politicians are on the streets to do their political drama. Nobody is really facing a problem. This is a political conspiracy. There’s no real problem,” Gowda told reporters.

Gowda’s statement came at a time when the ruling BJP is on the defensive over the hike in the price of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

“Who gave gas to every household? It is PM Modi who gave facilities for women who were suffering from burning eyes and noses,” Gowda said. “Petrol and gas [prices] are flexible. They go up and down at once. This happened under the Congress’ rule also. It’s temporary,” he said.

Blame Taliban: MLA

Meanwhile, BJP’s Hubli-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad suggested that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was the reason for the price rise. “Internationally, prices are up and that’s why the gas rates are up. Voters are mature. They are not affected. They know that the Taliban problem has started. All over the world, gas and oil supplies have been hit. That’s why the rates are up. Voters will understand this,” he explained.