Portfolio allocation delayed as Thaawarchand Gehlot away

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is likely to sign off on the list of portfolios handed to him by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

The Governor is currently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on a private visit.

A senior official close to Gehlot told DH that the Governor is supposed to return to Bengaluru on a late Sunday night flight or early Monday morning flight. The approval is likely to be given only on Monday after his return, he added.

Also Read | Parliament inauguration: Karnataka’s Sringeri priests perform pujas

According to sources in the Chief Minister's Office, Siddaramaiah has also sent a copy to the Governor, hoping that the list would get his approval by late Sunday night and revealed by Monday morning.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters that the allocation of portfolios is the prerogative of the CM and he was not aware when the portfolios would be allotted to the ministers.