Parliament inauguration: Karnataka’s Sringeri priests perform pujas

The priests from Sringeri Sharada Peetha from Karnataka performed pujas during inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.
Havan, puja and other rituals were conducted as per Hindu traditions, said officials in Parliament House.
New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India, says PM Modi
Sringeri Mutt priests also performed puja when the foundation stone for the building was laid on December 10, 2020
Expressing happiness over participation of priests from Sringeri, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje told reporters that,” she is happy that priests from her Lok Sabha constituency performed puja during inauguration of the Parliament. Sringeri Mutt never identified with any political parties and it has rich traditions of culture and heritage.”
