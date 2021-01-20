Reddy, Dhruvanarayana appointed KPCC working presidents

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former minister B Ramalinga Reddy and former MP R Dhruvanarayana as working presidents of the party's Karnataka unit.

Reddy, one of the senior-most MLAs in the state, has been the Congress' face in Bengaluru and was feeling sidelined in the party. He belongs to the Reddy community, which has a sizeable presence in the city.

Dhruvanarayana, a prominent SC face, represented Chamarajanagar in the 16th Lok Sabha.

With the new appointments, the Karnataka Congress now has four working presidents – each representing prominent caste and community groups.

Eshwar Khandre, a prominent Lingayat leader and Saleem Ahmed are the other working presidents of the state unit.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had suggested to the Congress president to have four working presidents to balance caste equations and regional aspirations in the state.