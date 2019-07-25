Reddy says his efforts to contact rebels failed

Senior Congress leader R Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday said that his efforts to reach out to rebel legislators were in vain.

"I have relationship with three Congress legislators from Bengaluru. I attempted to reach out to them for one week, but my calls were unattended," he told reporters. Reddy clarified that he had to keep quiet as there was no response from them. Based on his experience, HD Kumaraswamy had predicted political instability in the state in coming days. He didn't know anything about mid-term polls.

"It is not a corporation election. It is an Assembly election. I can't say anything whether there will be an alliance with the JD (S). It is upto the KPCC President to comment on such a possibility," he said.

On Kumaraswamy visiting him, he said that he withdrew the resignation also based on the request made by JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda. Hence, Kumaraswamy visited to express gratitude.

Kumaraswamy said that Reddy withdrew his resignation and conducted himself as a Congress party loyal worker. "I forgot to mention about it in the Assembly. Hence, I visited him to express my gratitude," Kumaraswamy said