Retaining wall collapses in Madikeri, family escapes unhurt

A retaining wall behind a house collapsed in Madikeri's Ranipete on Friday. As a result, an LPG cylinder in the house got buried in a heap of mud.

NDRF personnel rushed to the spot and took measures to check for gas any leakage.

All the residents of the house escaped unhurt.

Also Read | Three killed, six injured as bus on way to PM Modi's rally in Raipur hits truck

In a separate incident, a wall of a house collapsed at Mahadevapete in Madikeri. Madikeri CMC commissioner Vijay said that no one was residing in the house as the CMC in their notice had asked them to shift to safer locations.

CMC president Anitha Poovaiah, Commissioner Vijay visited rain affected areas in Madikeri on Friday.