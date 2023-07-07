Retaining wall collapses in Madikeri, family escapes unhurt

Retaining wall collapses in Madikeri, no one hurt

All the residents of the house escaped unhurt. 

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 07 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 15:08 ist
NDRF personnel carried out rescue operation after a retaining wall collapsed at Ranipete at Madikeri. Credit: DH Photo

A retaining wall behind a house collapsed in Madikeri's Ranipete on Friday. As a result, an LPG cylinder in the house got buried in a heap of mud.

NDRF personnel rushed to the spot and took measures to check for gas any leakage.

In a separate incident, a wall of a house collapsed at Mahadevapete in Madikeri. Madikeri CMC commissioner Vijay said that no one was residing in the house as the CMC in their notice had asked them to shift to safer locations.

CMC president Anitha Poovaiah, Commissioner Vijay visited rain affected areas in Madikeri on Friday. 

Karnataka
Madikeri
Karnataka News

