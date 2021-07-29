RSS leaders suggest Karnataka BJP to not induct controversial legislators

The RSS leaders have suggested Karnataka BJP leaders not to induct “controversial” legislators, mostly those who brought court injunction against media from writing defamatory news, in the Basavaraj Bommai-headed government, BJP sources said.

The controversial legislators, whether they came from other parties or original BJP, should not be inducted as they maligned the image of the BJP government in Karnataka, the RSS leaders reportedly suggested the saffron party.

The Sangh leaders also cautioned that if “tainted” legislators were inducted, it would send the wrong message among people of the state, as the party has to face the Assembly elections in the two-year down the line, said a leader from the BJP.

After former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD came into public, six former ministers mostly those who joined BJP from different parties under "Operation Kamala," brought court injunction against media writing or showing any defamatory news against them. Some of the BJP legislators also brought injunctions.

"The party hasn't taken any decision on whom to induct, but leaders are still deliberating about implications on the government if these MLAs are kept out," said the leader.

Also read: Basavaraj Bommai at the helm, faces challenges

Bommai, who already held one round of talks about cabinet expansion with state BJP leaders in Bengaluru, is likely to finalise the decision by the end of next week after discussing with central leaders, said the leader.

The CM, who will be coming to Delhi on Friday, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda as a courtesy. He will also host lunch for Karnataka MPs during his stay in the national capital. On Friday night, he is expected to meet some of the top BJP leaders in Delhi for deliberation on cabinet expansion.

“With the party keen on forming the government with eyeing on the next assembly election, it is favouring more young faces with a clean image. The party is also discussing that instead of filling all ministerial posts at one go, it should be in phases to avoid any dissident activities,” said the leader.

Separately, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru said he would discuss with the CM the contribution of MLAs, who came from other parties, in the formation of the BJP government in Karnataka in 2019.

Several ministerial aspirants, former Minister Umesh Katti already landed in Delhi and other leaders including Muniratna Naidu, C P Yogeshwar and R Ashok are expected to come to meet the party leaders here.

Speaking to reporters, Katti said he came to his personal work and will also meet the party top leaders if get an appointment. However, he denied the rumours that he came to lobby as the cabinet minister.

"If given an opportunity, I will work as ministers or else will remain as MLA," he said.