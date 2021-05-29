S T Somashekar defends MP Pratap Simha

District in-Charge Minister S T Somashekar on Saturday defended MP Pratap Simha for the latter's criticism of officials in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The MP has done his duty. He has given suggestions to the officials," the Minister told reporters.

Somashekar said that the officials were giving their best to contain the spread of Covid-19. There were minor issues that would be resolved. Simha did not criticise anything personally.

The MP had criticised the district administration. He had even suggested that the officials including the deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri should visit villages rather than spending time on video conferences.

"The elected representatives have the right to make suggestions. MLAs, MP, heads of boards and corporations are making efforts for Covid-19 management. The officials from the revenue department, police and health departments are giving their best," he said.

Somashekar said that he might be the District in-Charge Minister, but the MLAs and MP had the right to make suggestions whenever needed.

"The cases of black fungus and Covid-19 are increasing in Mysuru. The elected representatives have the right to give suggestions on controlling the cases," the Minister said.

He said that everyone should work together to manage the situation. All MLAs in the district were making sincere efforts. They had the right to question.

Somashekar, without mentioning MLC A H Vishwanath, criticised the latter's comments against the task forces.

"No allowances are given to members of the task forces that comprise the elected representatives. Who gave him the right to question this?" he asked.