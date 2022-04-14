Same conspirators behind plot to defame me, KSE: Jarkiholi

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Thursday that the same team of conspirators was behind the plot against Minister K S Eshwarappa and himself (in the sleaze CD episode).

He was speaking to reporters after offering condolences to the family of contractor Santosh Patil, who died by suicide, at Badasa K H village in the taluk.

"I will provide complete details in this regard at a press conference on Monday, after taking permission from the BJP high command," the BJP leader said.

"Let the investigation take place. If Eshwarappa is proved guilty, he can be punished. He need not resign till such time," the former minister said.

Eshwarappa has since announced that he will put in his papers on Friday.

Jarkiholi demanded that the Santosh death case and the sleaze CD case should be handed over to the CBI for investigation.

The investigation will bring out the truth about who the 'Mahanayak' behind the two cases is, Jarkiholi said, in an indirect reference to KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Check out the latest videos from DH: