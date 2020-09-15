Sharath Bachegowda to join Congress?

Hoskote legislator Sharath Bachegowda, an Independent who defeated BJP’s MTB Nagaraj in the bypolls last year, and the Congress are said to be holding talks on him joining the party.

Sharath is the son of BJP’s Chikballapur MP BN Bachegowda.

“Talks are on, but no decision has been taken on bringing him onboard,” a top Congress leader said, who added that the party will be “happy” to have Sharath.

Sharath, 37, had rebelled against the BJP to contest as an Independent against Nagaraj in the high-voltage December 2019 bypolls.

In the 2018 polls, Sharath was the BJP’s candidate and lost against Nagaraj, who was then with the Congress. However, Nagaraj was subsequently disqualified and contested the bypolls from the BJP ticket. He lost to Sharath, who contested as an Independent.

Sharath was not available for comment.