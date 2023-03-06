Siddaramaiah as CM spent Rs 200 cr for serving tea: BJP

Siddaramaiah as CM spent Rs 200 cr for serving tea to guests: BJP

Hitting out at the BJP’s allegations, Siddarmaiah said that in his five-year term, the government spent Rs 3.26 cr to offer meals, snacks to his guests

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 06 2023, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 06:17 ist
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru south district BJP president N R Ramesh on Monday alleged that leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah spent whopping sum of Rs 200 cr to serve meal and snacks to his guests in Vidhana Soudha during his five year tenure as chief minister between 2013-18.

Addressing press conference here, Ramesh said that even if Siddarmaiah presumed to have worked on all days of five-year term, it means that he spent Rs 11 lakh per day.

Also Read | Congress didn't snatch Lokayukta's power: Siddaramaiah

“Did he feed gold biscuits to his guests?  This is clear case of loot and squandering of public money,” he said. He dared Siddaramaiah to account for the expenditure in public. 

Hitting out at the BJP’s allegations, Siddarmaiah said that in his five-year term, the government spent Rs 3.26 cr to offer meals, snacks to his guests.

“Skullduggery is the second name of BJP. It cannot speak simple truth. The BJP is making false allegations against me just to divert the people’s attention from Madalu Virupkashppa’s case,” he said.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Congress 
BJP

