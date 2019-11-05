Siddaramaiah could have made BSY audio tape: V Somanna

Housing Minister V Somanna said that the audio tape involving Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa could have been made by anybody including Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, KPCC President Dinesh Gundurao or anybody else. Now a days mimicking anybody’s voice is easy, he added.

Somanna told reporters here on Tuesday that Siddaramaiah by the virtue of being in politics since long has good relations with leaders of different political parties and must have used his links to make the audio and got Yediyurappa’s voice attached to it as mimicry could be done by anybody.

He said, he shares good personnel rapport with Siddaramaiah and has held talks with him on Monday night too regarding the works in the constituency of the former chief minister in Bagalkot district. Siddaramaiah is not the same and his language has changed, he said, adding that he must have changed his language due to fear.

He added that he had asked Siddaramaiah not to involve in politics when people in the state are in distress situation due to floods.