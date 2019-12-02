 Siddaramaiah will return as CM, claims M B Patil

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru
  Dec 02 2019, 22:23pm ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2019, 23:00pm ist

Former minister M B Patil on Monday predicted the return of Siddaramaiah as chief minister by the end of December.

Patil, a staunch Siddaramaiah loyalist, took to Twitter and said that there were signs that the former chief minister would return to the helm. "The government of 'Bhagyas' will return by the end of this month. Recently, the situation (in the state) begs the question whether there is a government or not. If you watch, there are indications that Siddaramaiah will return as CM," he tweeted.

 

