Siddaramaiah's comments anti-Hindu, take action if you have guts: Pralhad Joshi to Rahul Gandhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take action against the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah if he has the guts charging that Siddaramaiah spoke directly against the Hindu religion by saying 'Sanatana Dharma members murdered Gauri Lankesh'.

"Rahul Gandhi plays drama by wearing tilak and performing puja. Let him take action against Siddaramaiah if he has the guts. Siddaramaiah's remarks show how anti-Hindu Siddaramaiah and Congress are," Joshi said.

Observing that Sanatana Dharma and Hindu religion have no difference, Joshi said Hindu and Hindutva are same as it is a way of life and not a symbol of any caste. When lakhs of people from all over the world are coming to India to study and accept Sanatana Dharma, Siddaramaiah's statement shows his anti-Hindu mentality, Joshi opined.

"Of late, Siddaramaiah has also started saying 'I am also a Hindu', just for Hindu votes," he criticised.

"Sonia Gandhi and Congress were not worried about the death of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the Batla House incident, but they were worried about the death of terrorists there. The Congress, which gave biryani to Kasab, and sought cooperation in Pakistan to bring down Narendra Modi from power, is speaking against Hindus and Hindu religion," Joshi said.