Sriram Sena chief terms Ayodhya verdict 'historic'

The Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute and termed it "historic".

"It is a historic judgement. We welcome it," Muthalik told PTI. "It is a victory of Hindus after their 500 years of struggle and sacrifices", he said.

Noting that the verdict has satisfied the "general sentiments", Muthalik appealed to the Centre to immediately take measures to constitute a trust to oversee the construction and management of the proposed temple.

He said he would abide by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's "future efforts to free other disputed religious sites of Hindus".

