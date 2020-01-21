Tipu Jayanti: HC gives 8 weeks time to state govt

The High Court on Monday granted eight weeks time to the state government for review of the order cancelling celebration of state celebration of Tipu Jayanti.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions filed by various organisations seeking to quash the order of the government cancelling Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

During the hearing, government advocate Vikram Huyilagola submitted an affidavit of the joint director of Kannada and Culture department. He submitted that the process of reviewing the decision was in progress as per the interim orders of the high court.

The government advocate also submitted an interlocutory application stating that the state had to peruse voluminous records and literature about Tipu before issuing a fresh order. The government requires at least eight weeks time to collect this information, the application stated.

The bench allowed the application granting eight weeks time and deferred the case to March 18. However, it was made clear that no further time would be granted and in case the government arrives at a decision by that time, a copy of such decision should be provided to the petitioners.