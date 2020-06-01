'Too busy with work', says BS Yediyurappa on dissidence in party

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa appeared to remain indifferent to the dissident activity by a faction of BJP legislators, saying that he is not worried about such developments.

Speaking to reporters at a press meet held to mark the first anniversary of the second term of Narendra Modi government, Yediyurappa said, "I am busy working for the development of the state and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, I have decided not to worry about such developments and will not issue any statement regarding the same," he said.

The remarks by the CM came in the wake of meetings held by a faction of legislators from North Karnataka. While leaders of the faction like eight-time MLA Umesh Katti have reports of dissident activity, others like Basangouda Patil Yatnal were clear in their reservations over Yediyurappa's leadership.

The response by Yediyurappa on Monday is seen as an attempt to play down the growing disgruntlement among senior BJP legislators over cabinet expansion and other issues. DyCM Ashwath Narayan had also dismissed the same on Sunday, saying that the noise was created by 'minor aspirations' of a few leaders.

To a question on whether shortage of COVID19 kits had forced government to make people under quarantine return home without any tests, Yediyurappa said that there is no shortage of testing kits in the state.