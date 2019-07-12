Trust motion when chief minister wants it: Speaker

Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has put the ball in Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s court on when the trust motion should be moved.

During the obituary references on Friday, Kumaraswamy volunteered to take a floor test and asked the Speaker to fix a date for it.

"The CM should say when...he has spoken his heart that he won’t stick to his chair in this atmosphere of confusion. He wants to seek the confidence of the House. If he tells me when he wants to move (the trust motion), I will list it in the business for the next day,” Kumar told reporters.

Kumar, however, said he expected the chief minister to move it soon, given the prevailing political crisis. "It will lose its seriousness if it is not moved now. If he is saying there’s confusion and that he won’t stick to his chair, I expect him to move the motion soon,” he said.

‘I’ll get some sleep’

The Speaker had scheduled a hearing to review the resignation of three rebel MLAs Anand Singh, Pratapgouda Patil and Narayana Gowda on Friday afternoon. None showed up.

“I’ll do it (hearing) if they come. If they don’t come, I’ll go home and get some sleep,” Kumar quipped. The Speaker has scheduled a personal hearing for Ramalinga Reddy, K Gopalaiah on July 15, MTB Nagaraj and K Sudhakar on July 17.